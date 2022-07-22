WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The men responsible for killing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Chandale Shannon of Winters and Jesus Campos of Woodland were found guilty back in May. Two other men were also involved in the disappearance and murders of Rios and Moore that took place between October 2016 and November 2016.

They were identified as David and Jonathan Froste. David Froste was convicted and sentenced in 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His brother Jonathan cooperated with authorities during the investigation for a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Rios and Moore were kidnapped as revenge for a robbery. The men met first met with Rios, who they knew was a friend of Moore. David Froste then killed him after he refused to give information about his friend, Moore.

Moore, the one who had robbed David Froste, Shannon and Campos of 3 ounces of marijuana, was kidnapped sometime later after he was seen leaving a barbershop.

The men beat Moore, burned and buried his body, and got rid of their clothes and other evidence. Authorities were unable to find the bodies of Moore and Rios.

Despite having no bodies, the DA’s office said they were still able to prove all of this when Jonathan Froste turned on his brother and the other killers.

“The crimes were evil. The families have been impacted terribly. And two boys are dead. I find that Mr. Campos and Mr. Shannon have forfeited their life to live in civilized society,” Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg said.