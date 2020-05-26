Changes made to Memorial Day events amid pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With American flags and poppies in their hands and most wearing masks, families honored the fallen at the American Legion Karl Ross Post 16 Monday in Stockton.

“For us to be out here today, it’s just a real special honor. And it’s not just about John, it’s about every person who’s been lost,” Stewart Perry, whose son was killed in Afghanistan, told FOX40.

Perry said his son was an avid angler who loved being in the Army.

“Really important gathering to show John, to share John’s life, but mostly to bring up all of the other sacrifices that have been made,” Perry said.

Vietnam veteran Tino Adame said this Memorial Day event is especially poignant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And to honor our, especially, our World War II veterans, that we’re losing them faster than before,” Adame said.

Adame said to ensure the safety of guests, the American Legion Karl Ross Post 16 asked participants to wear masks and socially distance themselves. The gathering was also shortened and organizers asked attendees to stay in their cars until the flag was raised.

Adame added the event is ultimately about showing respect. Organizers said they also wanted to recognize front-line heroes for their daily sacrifices.

“First responders, our caregivers and our aging veterans,” Adame said.

As the Perry family laid a wreath down to honor John, his father said it is not just Memorial Day, but every day that he grieves for his son and keeps his memory alive.

“We used to do all the barbecues and the water ski events, but they’re just not important anymore,” Perry told FOX40. “This is the importance of the gathering, right here, today.”