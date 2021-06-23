‘Chase is an amazing kid’: Blood drive held for Grass Valley high school student

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – A Bear River High School junior is fighting for his life following a car accident just a few miles from the school.

Friends and those who don’t even know 17-year-old Chase Milligan came out to give blood Wednesday.

“He’s a character. He’s just a good friend to me, honestly,” said Milligan’s friend Lawrence Herrera. “What happened to him was catastrophic. And I feel for him. He’s a brother. And just show him a little Bruin Pride. Just trying to show some community support to their family because they’re suffering right now.”

“We just needed to direct our energy towards doing something for Chase and helping his family,” said family friend and organizer of Wednesday’s event Christina Rainwater.

The accident happened on a stretch of Highway 49. California Highway Patrol officials said Milligan’s SUV crashed into a tree then burst into flames.

The crash left him with extreme burn injuries and required him to undergo multiple surgeries.

Milligan’s dad has said the blood donations are crucial to his son’s recovery.

“The best way to be there for Chase’s family is through prayer,” Rainwater explained. “Blood drives, supporting them in any way that you possibly can.”

And these donations will also help benefit other patients.

“Really have the blood on the shelves ready for those patients who need it right then,” said Gayle Graves with Vitalant.

Friends described Milligan as a World War II buff and an old soul.

“Chase is an amazing kid. He’s amazing. He’s beyond his years,” Rainwater said.

“Always just kind. Just smart as a whip. Always did the things he thought was right,” Herrera told FOX40.