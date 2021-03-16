Chase starts in Vacaville, ends in front of State Capitol when suspect’s Mustang overturns

A Mustang overturned in front of the State Capitol early Tuesday after a lengthy chase. (Photo courtesy of [PSN] Public Safety News)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A law enforcement chase that started in Vacaville early Tuesday morning made its way to the traffic circle in front of the State Capitol where the suspect’s car overturned.

Just before 2 a.m., the driver of a maroon Ford Mustang seen speeding in Vacaville refused to stop for the California Highway Patrol, according to CHP Officer Miguel Camarena.

That prompted a pursuit that went east down Interstate 80. Officer Camarena says the Mustang driver led CHP officers through Solano, Woodland and into Sacramento, where he exited on Jefferson Boulevard.

Once the Mustang got to the area near Capitol Mall and 9th Street, Camarena says it crashed in front of the Capitol building, taking out traffic signs as it overturned.

The 20-year-old driver and his passenger, only identified as a woman in her 20s, were both hospitalized after complaining of pain, according to Camarena.

Camarena says the driver will likely face felony charges.