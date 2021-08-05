Chefs showcase Tower Bridge Dinner menu

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Chefs from all over the state showed up Thursday to the Citizen Hotel in Sacramento for a peek at one of the biggest culinary events of the year.

The Tower Bridge Dinner showcases food made from California-grown ingredients ahead of September’s Farm To Fork Festival.

This year, five chefs will present dishes from five different California regions.

The group of chefs is led by UC Davis Health’s Santana Diaz.

“Whether it’s our Latin-inspired dish, our Asian-inspired or influenced dishes, or simply just trying to showcase just the bounty of our vegetables and produce that’s available to us in a salad,” Diaz said. “We’re not buying things from out of state. We’re buying things from 20 miles from where we’re standing, and that benefits the farmers and ranchers of our town.”