(FOX40.COM) — A Chico man sustained a stab wound before getting his vehicle stolen Friday night, according to the Chico Police Department.



On Sept. 15 at around 9:55 p.m. CPD said they received a call about someone near the intersection of Whitewood Way and Mariposa Avenue who stated that he was stabbed and his vehicle had been stolen. CPD responded to the scene and located a male subject suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The victim was reportedly transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that several officers circulated in the area of the incident in an attempt to locate the vehicle and suspects. The stolen vehicle was found near the intersection of E. Eaton Road and Mariposa Avenue.

According to CPD an officer attempted to conduct a high-risk vehicle enforcement stop, however, the suspect fled from the officer and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued on various streets on the north end of Chico before leaving the city limits and continuing northbound on State Route 99.

Police say the pursuit continued through unincorporated areas of Butte County, north of the City of Chico. Members of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol reportedly assisted CPD.

Officers say they were able to successfully deploy spike strips to try and stop or slow the suspect vehicle. Spike Strips are a device used by CPD officers to flatten tires of a pursued vehicle. After deployment of the spikes police say the vehicle came to a stop less than a quarter mile from where they were deployed.



The driver and passenger, both identified as a juveniles were taken into custody without incident, police say. Both juveniles were placed under arrest for a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, stolen vehicle possession and evading officers. They were transported to Butte County Juvenile Hall and the vehicle was towed from the scene.