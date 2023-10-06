(FOX40.COM) — Detectives from the Chico Police Department’s Violence Suppression Unit (VSU) reported that it identified a suspect in the Sept. 1 shooting and attempted murder of a man.

Officials say the initial crime occurred in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Notre Dame Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim seated in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face.

The suspects fled prior to officers arriving, however, Chico PD said evidence obtained at the scene led law enforcement to Jaden Christopher Hollowell, 20, as the suspect.

Police reported that the victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in a non-ambulatory state. On Thursday, Chico Police Department detectives and officers served multiple search warrants and an arrest warrant for Hollowell in Chico and Oroville.

Hollowell was located and arrested without incident, police say. He was booked into Butte

County Jail for attempted murder, pending a request for additional charges with the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

