(KTXL) — Chico Police announced Friday that they made two arrests in a shooting that killed one person and injured five others on Columbus Avenue the morning of May 6, and that a third suspect is still wanted in the case.

One arrest was made two days after the shooting at the party, and the second arrest was made on May 18.

Police said that the first arrest occurred on May 8 as officers were searching for at least two people in connection with a separate shooting.

Officers found two people who matched the description of the suspects in the unrelated shooting, and one of them immediately surrendered while the other ran and hid.

Police said the person who surrendered was a 14-year-old boy. The person who ran was later found with the help of a drone and was identified as 18-year-old Oscar Castrejon-Sanchez.

Once he was arrested, officers said they found two guns and other evidence that connected Sanchez to the deadly shooting on Columbus Avenue.

Search warrants in connection to the shooting were later executed in Hamilton City, and one other person was arrested as a suspect.

Police identified the second suspect as 21-year-old Marcos Douglas-Ayala. He was arrested and is at the Butte County Jail.

A third suspect who remains at large was identified as 33-year-old Alejandro Manuel Douglas. Police said he was already wanted by U.S. Marshals for absconding probation in South Carolina.

Marcos and Alejandro are brothers, and Oscar is their cousin, police said at a press conference.

According to police, the Columbus shooting was sparked by a confrontation between the suspects and rival gang members. The suspects had reportedly been at a party on Columbus Avenue but left after an altercation.

Police said the suspects went to Hamilton City, armed themselves and later returned to Columbus Avenue in a rental car.

The shooting left a 17-year-old girl dead and injured five others.

While leaving the scene, the driver of the rental car crashed, and the suspects fled. The car was found soon after, and officers began their search for the suspects.

Police expect the suspects to face charges of murder, attempted murder and other gun-related charges.