Officials say that the suspect responsible for a shooting incident in Chico on Sept. 1 is wanted by law enforcement.

(FOX40.COM) — Chico Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Notre Dame.

Police say on Sept. 1 at approximately 11:54 a.m. they received a call from dispatch regarding the shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a victim seated in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and at last check their vitals were stable, according to Chico PD. Due to the proximity of the shooting, Hank Marsh Jr. High and Little Chico Creek Elementary were placed on lockdown out of precaution, but there were no threats to either of the schools.

Law enforcement reported that the suspects fled prior to officers arriving and that Chico Police Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Chico Police Violence are investigating the incident. The suspects remain outstanding.