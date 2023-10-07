(FOX40.COM) — A man was stabbed after a fight that occurred in an apartment complex on Saturday morning, according to the Chico Police Department.

Chico Police reported that they responded to a call of a fight at the 2300 block of Pillsbury Road in Chico. An additional caller stated they believed a man had been stabbed and was laying down bleeding near the sidewalk of Pillsbury Road.

Officers say they arrived on scene and located the victim of a stabbing bleeding from wounds to his back and leg. Medics arrived, reportedly provided emergency aid, and transported him to Enloe Hospital. The victim was said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive. The suspect was not located.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chico Police Department’s Violence Suppression Unit (VSU) at (530) 897-4900 and reference CPD Case #23-006742.