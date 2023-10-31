(FOX40.COM) — A Chico State University professor was removed from his current teaching duties after sending a message to students alleging that a member of campus law enforcement was stalking him.

“The professor sent a message that was full of factual inaccuracies and misleading information,” Chico State spokesperson Andrew Staples told FOX40.com. “The University has previously investigated all of the instructor’s allegations and found them to be without merit. We found no evidence that the instructor has been targeted or harassed by any other member of our University nor that they or their students are at an elevated safety risk on campus.”

The allegations were sent on the morning of Oct. 25 through the campus’s mainstream learning app, Canvas. The professor was removed from classes the same afternoon, campus officials say.

“In the last few days, you may have seen, read, or heard about an instructor who has been removed from instruction this semester because of a Canvas message the instructor sent to students that contained serious allegations,” said Chico State University President Steve Perez in a statement on Tuesday.

He continued, “The University respects faculty free speech rights, and it was not the factual inaccuracies in the message that led to the instructor being removed from teaching. Rather, the action was taken because the instructor misused a University learning platform intended solely for instruction to suggest, based on false and misleading information, that students were in physical danger.”

Perez encouraged students and employees to bring their concerns to campus leaders, especially concerns about physical safety, however, he said the University has investigated all of the instructor’s allegations and found them to be without merit.

“We found no evidence that the instructor has been targeted or harassed by any other member of our University nor that they or their students are at an elevated safety risk on campus,” Perez said. “To perpetuate these claims and stir fear within our students, based on false and misleading information, is unprofessional and interferes with their academic focus.”

Chico State officials confirmed that the professor who made the allegations has not been terminated, however, “alternative instructors” have taken over his courses.