(KTXL) — The Butte County District Attorney’s Office said a Chico man now faces a murder charge just a week after being charged with attempted murder.

Timothy Wayne Wiechert, 48, is suspected of trying to kill a 28-year-old woman and killing a 61-year-old Chico man — All three were reportedly homeless and living near a Foodmaxx.

Chico Police said a resident on Chandese Lane saw a man strangling a woman on March 12. She called the police around 11:40 a.m. while a neighbor tried to stop the attack that was taking place on her driveway.

•Video Above: Suspected homeless-related death investigations across Sacramento County

However, it wasn’t until officers arrived that they were able to rescue the woman, the DA said.

At the scene, police arrested Wiechert and learned that a nearby truck was registered to 61-year-old Daniel Niles. Niles’s dog Tank was also found in the car.

“A quick search of the camper shell in the back of the truck revealed a good deal of blood and the truck was taken into custody for further forensic processing,” police said.

The search for Niles only lasted a few hours as a security officer at Foodmaxx found Niles’s body in a shopping cart around 4:30 p.m. Video obtained from Foodmaxx with a search warrant showed someone police believe to be Weichert dropping off the shopping cart on March 10, with Tank following along.

Weichert has already been charged with attempted murder, and his arraignment for the murder charge is likely to be suspended as a motion to determine his competency for trial is due April 20.

The DA said Tank was taken to a pound and then picked up by Niles’s son.