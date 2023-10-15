(FOX40.COM) — A dead body was found in a public space in Chico on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department.

At around 1:39 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a possible deceased person. Upon arrival, Chico PD and medical personnel confirmed the subject was deceased.

Law enforcement reported that “no obvious signs of foul play were located at the scene,” and the identity of the decedent is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

