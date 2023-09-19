(FOX40.COM) — A dead body was found floating face-down in the waterway of Big Chico Creek on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department.

Officials say that around 10:44 a.m. Chico police officers were flagged down by citizens in the 1300 block of Bidwell Ave. about a deceased person located in Big Chico Creek. Chico officers confirmed the subject was deceased.

No obvious signs of foul play were located at the scene, according to the department. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.