(KTXL) — Chico Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a shopping cart near the entrance of a Food Maxx grocery store in Chico on Sunday, the department said in a news release.

At about 4:15 p.m., law enforcement and emergency services responded to the grocery store on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway after a person called to report the body, police said.

The man was found “wrapped in a large sheet of white plastic” and “appeared to have suffered visible injuries,” police said.

Because of the circumstances, officers began a homicide investigation, closing off the area and questioning potential witnesses.

Chico Police said that the California Department of Justice also responded.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 530-897-4911 and reference case number 23-1500.