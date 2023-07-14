(KTXL) –Multiple accounts of a pack of nearly 10 dogs attacking people in Chico have been reported by the Chico Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Chico PD said it received a call of a woman being attacked by a pack of dogs near Cohasset Road and Eaton Road in north Chico.

As officers made their way to the location, they began to receive more calls describing the same situation happening to other people.

At the scene, law enforcement learned that a “pack of seven or eight pit bull, or pit bull-cross dogs,” had chased and attacked a male bicyclist before a woman exited her car to help him.

Upon leaving her car, the dogs turned their attention to the woman and began attacking her.

Both the man and woman were able to break free before the dogs ran away into a “transient camp.”

The man suffered significant injuries to his hand and leg while the woman only suffered a “minor bite injury” to her leg, officers said.

Inside the camp, the dogs started to get aggressive with police officers, leaving one officer with a bitten pant leg.

Once Chico Animal Control arrived, the agency was able to catch and detain the animals, which are all under quarantine at the Chico Animal Shelter.

Officers later learned that the entire pack of dogs belonged to an unhoused person who has been identified, but was not present at the time of the incident, law enforcement said.