(FOX40.COM) — A woman was arrested after the Chico Police Department said they received numerous calls about a reckless driver in the downtown area on Friday morning.

Officials reported that multiple patrol officers arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle. A brief pursuit occurred, however, officers said they stopped chasing the suspect because of an “extreme risk to the public.”

The alleged reckless driver was later identified by police as Lorayna Gonsalves. She reportedly continued to drive recklessly in the downtown area, struck at least three vehicles, and nearly hit several pedestrians.

Police said that spike strips were deployed in an attempt to disable the vehicle. Spike Strips are a device used by law enforcement to puncture and deflate vehicle tires and significantly disable the vehicle’s ability to drive at high speeds.

Chico PD said that at one point, “Gonsalves swerved her vehicle toward an officer on foot who was attempting to deploy spike strips. The officer was able to jump out of the way of the vehicle and was not injured.”

Based on what police say, Gonsalves was driving recklessly, which increased the likelihood of her causing an injury or death to an innocent civilian or officer. An officer “deliberately rammed Gonsalves’ vehicle,” which prevented it from moving any farther.

Officials say she was briefly uncooperative while exiting the vehicle but eventually surrendered to officers. Neither Gonsalves, nor any civilians were injured in this incident. One officer sustained a minor injury but medical attention was not required.