(FOX40.COM) — Three teens were arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident, according to the Chico Police Department.

At around 1:06 p.m. on Sept. 2 the Chico Police Dispatch said it received several calls

from witnesses stating that three teens crashed a car at the intersection of Esplanade and Rio Lindo Ave. and fled the scene.

Officers say they arrived within two minutes of the call and discovered that the left-behind vehicle was reported as stolen. A description of the suspects was obtained and an area check for the three was initiated, according to law enforcement.

One of the suspects was found walking away eastbound on Rio Lindo Avenue and

detained without incident, police say. Shortly after, officers said they obtained information that the remaining two suspects were hiding in an apartment in the 300 block of Rio Lindo Avenue. Those two were contacted and detained.

Chico PD said that all three suspects were positively identified as the suspects who fled from the vehicle. Their ages were 14, 15 and 15 years old. The investigation revealed the juveniles drove into a curb and flattened the tires of the vehicle which disabled the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one was hurt.

All three were transported to the Butte County Juvenile Hall.