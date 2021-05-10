Chico man charged with possessing child pornography

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Chico man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon for multiple charges including possession of child pornography.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they began investigating 39-year-old Clinton Kennedy earlier this year.

During their investigation, detectives say they found evidence that Kennedy was downloading child pornography.

On May 6, with the help of California State Parole agents, detectives arrested Kennedy for violating his parole.

During Kennedy’s arrest, sheriff’s officials say they found Kennedy’s cell phone which had videos of child pornography.

A felony charge of possession of child pornography was added to Kennedy’s charges.

Kennedy is scheduled to be arraigned at the Butte County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about their investigation to contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.