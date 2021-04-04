Chico PD: Stabbing victim hospitalized with life-threatening stomach wound

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — Chico police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that left the victim hospitalized.

Chico police received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. about a stabbing on West East Avenue. When investigators arrived, they learned the victim was stabbed in the Lindo Channel, south of Mission Ranch Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the Enloe Medical Center with a life-threatening stab wound to their stomach, according to officials.

Police said the victim and the attacker “are both Transient,” according to the release, and the attacker was not found.

Investigators said the victim and the attacker were arguing before the stabbing.

No additional information was released about the victim nor the attacker.

Anyone with information related to this attack is asked to call the Chico Police Department at 530-897-4911 and reference CPD Case # 21-002036.