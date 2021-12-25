Chico Police: 2 gas stations robbed within half an hour on Christmas morning

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two gas stations were robbed by gunpoint near downtown Chico on Christmas morning.

The Chico Police Department said the first robbery happened at around 8:47 a.m.

An unidentified man pulled out a gun on the gas station clerk and demanded cash. Once the cash was given, the robber ran away.

Police said the second robbery happened about 22 minutes later at another nearby gas station. Police said the robber showcased his gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

Once the cash was given, police said the robber ran away.

Police officials did not provide any additional details about the robberies and are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the robberies to call the Chico Police Department at 530-895-4911.