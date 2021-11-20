Chico Police: Man suspected of October gas station shooting arrested following pursuit

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting another in a fight outside a Chico gas station in October has been arrested after leading officers on a chase, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened at a gas station on the intersection of Longfellow and East First avenues just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. The victim was shot and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Raul Daniel Linarez, 34, was arrested after attempting to escape police serving a warrant. Police said Linarez first fled in a car, travelling several blocks before continuing on foot. He was captured and arrested by pursuing detectives.

Linarez faces charges relating to attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading police.

