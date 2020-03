MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto fire department said a child died after a house caught fire Saturday afternoon. The house fire also injured six other people.

Firefighters went to South MLK Drive near Pine Street after a fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. and rescued two people who were trapped inside the home. Personnel took three people to the hospital and treated the others at the scene.

Officials have yet to release more information but said the child died at the scene.