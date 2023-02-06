(KTXL) — A 10-year-old died after being shot during a “dispute among families” in Olivehurst Sunday night, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:40 p.m. on Alicia Avenue where they found a child with a single gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred “outside of the home,” the sheriff’s department said.

According to the sheriff’s department, emergency personnel took the victim to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital, located in Marysville, just north of Olivehurst, where he was pronounced dead.

The Marysville Police Department said received a report of a hit-and-run and located the suspect, 31-year-old Juan Ortiz of Olivehurst, who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting.

The police department said Ortiz was injured and that they detained him and turned him over to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said Ortiz was arrested on charges of homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Olivehurst is located in Yuba County, about 45 miles north of Sacramento.