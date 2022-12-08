ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat in the back seat.

According to CHP, the man drove on the dirt and passed cars at a high rate of speed on the left side of Sunset Boulevard offramp from northbound Highway 65.

CHP said the driver then swerved across all of the lanes toward the top of the offramp and left the road on the right side. The vehicle then went airborne and overturned several times.

According to CHP, the driver and the child in the backseat suffered major injuries.