Children ages 5 to 11 in San Joaquin County could get Pfizer COVID shot by end of week

(KTXL) — Children ages 5 to 11 in San Joaquin County could get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday or Friday.

County health officials had received 1,100 pediatric doses Tuesday, but they were awaiting the Center for Disease Control and Preventions decision, which came Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, there is beginning to be a plateau in case rates and hospitalizations after previously showing slight declines throughout the county.

“The current plateau in testing, case rates and hospitalizations is concerning especially with the winter months approaching, more people gathering indoors during the holidays and the upcoming flu season,” Park said.

Park said some reasons for the plateau could be due to “the reopening of schools, a slow-down in vaccination rates, people being more relaxed with masking and social distancing, outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities and colder weather bringing people indoors where transmission is more likely.”