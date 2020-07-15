Children of Tuskegee Airmen speak out as Washington considers Red Tails name for football team

(KTXL) — The Tuskegee Airmen were not allowed to talk about what they accomplished in the skies for the U.S. as some of their bravery was classified as top secret.

Now, their nickname, “Red Tails,” is under consideration as the new name of the Washington Redskins.

“After everyone, the five guys received their wings, the commander said, ‘Wait, wait, wait, I understand we have a wedding to perform.’ And called her up out of the audience,” explained Lanelle Brent.

That’s how Brent got to be here with her father making personal history by starting off his branch of the Roberts family by tacking on a wedding to the end of his historic graduation ceremony as one of the first five Tuskegee Airmen. Her mother was thrilled to be married but not so thrilled to not have a bridal gown or bouquet back on March 7, 1945.

“We call it the engineer brain. He said, ‘What more did you want? My parents are here, your mom is here,” Brent said.

It was that inventive, logical, engineering mind that propelled her father, George Spanky Roberts, from his home and college education in West Virginia to Alabama to become part of what was referred to back then as an experiment.

It turned out the airmen, known eventually as the Red Tails because of the crimson tails of their planes, were some of the most proficient during World War II.

Roberts piloted more than 100 missions before retiring as a colonel, feats lost on a little Brent, who just knew her father flew planes and that they lived on military bases.

“I was very proud to realize just how big a deal he was,” she told FOX40. “I’m learning more, actually, every day.”

Despite the bubble she lived in from base to base, insulating their family from much of the Jim Crow South, one of the things she does know now is how much racism her dad and the other airmen had to confront.

It’s the test her father had to take to get into the first American military pilot program for African Americans. He did so well he was accused of cheating, even though he was the first to test and took the exam alone. Forced to test again, he did better.

Howard Williams, son to Major James Williams Jr., a navigator with the Tuskegee Airmen, knows discrimination against the group came in all forms.

“He had to go back to Keesler for another round of basic training. He doesn’t know why but probably to discourage them, I would imagine,” Williams explained. “The government, they would give them hand-me-down parts and so on and everything they could do to try to get them to quit.”

Knowing what all the airmen achieved with so much of society pulling against them has resonated strongly as Williams has watched the recent national push for racial justice.

The night the video surfaced of an officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck he said he thought about his father “and about what he had to go through.”

Now, as an NFL team considers using the nickname his and Brent’s father made famous in the face of racism as a choice to eliminate a term of racism, they only hope if the contributions of these men become a logo, they’re treated with nothing but respect.