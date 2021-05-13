Children start getting vaccinated at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Thursday, parents and guardians could start scheduling vaccine appointments for children as young as 12 years old.

Late Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health announced those ages 12 and up could make an appointment.

According to the CDPH, about 2.1 million Californians are in this next eligible age group.

“I’ve been waiting for a little bit, you know, wanted to get my vaccine,” said 16-year-old Andrew Agurler.

Andrew and his brother, 12-year-old Nathaniel Miranda, wasted no time getting down to the vaccination clinic at Cal Expo.

“Because now I can do a lot more activities and things,” Nathaniel said.

“I mean, I felt like a little pinch but then nothing,” said Cadell Elliott Fairman.

Cadell and his mother, Catherine Elliot, wished he could have gotten the vaccine earlier, but both understand why they had to wait longer than older people.

“Yeah, I did want to get it, but I mean, I didn’t want to get sick from the vaccine,” Cadell told FOX40.

“Now the whole family is vaccinated,” Elliot said.

Meanwhile, nurses say even minors will need proof of birthdate and photo identification.

“A lot of kids don’t have a driver’s license. So what we can accept are like a school ID that shows their picture and their name, and then some other form that shows their birthday,” said Curative charge nurse Nikolai Olsen.

A parent or guardian is required to be there for a minor to get a shot, even if it’s the second dose.

Meanwhile, the vaccines for the 12 to 16 age group are no different than those adults are getting.

“It’s exactly the same. The first dose, the second dose from 12 to whatever age, they’re all the same,” Olsen explained.

Plenty of appointments are still available.

“You can see there’s plenty of lanes that we can use, so yeah, come on down,” Olsen said.