CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.

The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.

The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza on 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard.

The “Chipotlane” locations are the first in the area to feature the drive-thru pickup concept.

Chipotle previously announced four “Chipotlane” locations in the Sacramento region including the two that opened Thursday. A representative told FOX40 News on Thursday that locations in Sacramento and Patterson are expected to open this winter.

The Sacramento “Chipotlane” is planned to open at 3302 Arden Way while the site for the Patterson location will be at 975 Sperry Avenue.

Since launching the concept in 2018, restaurants featuring a “Chipotlane” opened with 15% higher sales compared to non-Chipotlanes opened during the same period, according to the company’s website.

Chipotle previously opened “Chipotlane” California locations in Novato and Eureka.