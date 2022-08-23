SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations will soon become a reality for residents in the Sacramento Valley.
A Chipotle representative told FOX40 News Tuesday that the company plans to open “Chipotlane” drive-thru pickup lanes in Sacramento, Roseville, Ceres and Patterson this fall and early winter.
Watsonville in Santa Cruz County is another Northern California location that will get a “Chipotlane.”
“Chipotlanes” aren’t traditional drive-thrus, as the concept is based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.
Here are where the “Chipotlane” locations will be, according to the company:
- Sacramento, 3302 Arden Way
- Roseville, 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard
- Ceres, 2870 Service Road
- Patterson, 975 Sperry Avenue
Since launching the concept in 2018, restaurants featuring a Chipotlane opened with 15% higher sales compared to non-Chipotlanes opened during the same period, according to the company’s website.
Chipotle previously opened “Chipotlanes” locations in Novato and Eureka.