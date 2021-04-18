CHP: 1 dead, 3 others injured after vehicle crash in rural Solano County ejects multiple people

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in rural Solano County left one person dead and three others injured.

The California Highway Patrol said multiple agencies responded after a crash late Saturday night ejected at least four people from a vehicle.

One person was declared dead, according to officials.

CHP said a helicopter landed at the scene of the crash to take another patient in critical condition to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.