CHP: 1 dead after crash involving underage drunken driver

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers have arrested a teen they say is responsible for killing his passenger after crashing his vehicle while driving drunk.

According to officials, a 17-year-old teen from Soulsbyville was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with a 19-year-old passenger from Sonora along Highway 108 when he lost control of the truck around a curve near Mi-Wuk Village. The vehicle then struck an embankment where it overturned and the passenger was thrown from the truck.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the passenger died from his injuries at the scene. The driver sustained minor injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment, CHP said.

Officers say the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was booked into the Motherlode Regional Juvenile Detention Center on DUI charges following his release from the hospital.

Because of his age, the driver’s identity has not been released.

The identity of the passenger is also being held until the family is notified.