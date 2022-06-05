GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other personnel located the two-car collision on SR-20 near Chalk Bluff Road.

According to the officers, a male was driving a 2002 Acura TL eastbound on SR-20 at a high rate of speed, with a 37 year old female passenger. Due to his excessive speed, the driver was unable to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, causing the Acura to cross into the westbound lane.

Officers said that, Donald Mayo was driving a 2022 Ford F350 pulling a livestock trailer with sheep inside. Mayo was driving in the westbound lane and had passengers Denise Mayo and Matt Perkins with him in the vehicle.

The Acura crossed into the westbound lane and hit the Ford head-on according to the Grass Valley CHP.

The driver of the Acura sustained major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento. The passenger of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Donald Mayo, and his passenger, Denise Mayo, sustained injuries and were both transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The other passenger, Matt Perkins, suffered minor injuries and was not transported. The sheep inside the livestock trailer were unharmed.

The collision remains under investigation. The officers are still determining the identity of the male who was driving the Acura and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.