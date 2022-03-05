SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A DUI crash in Sacramento County left one person injured on State Route 160 Friday near Sutter Island Road.

The California Highway Patrol posted on social media Friday night about the crash. CHP officials said the passenger in the car suffered major injuries.

The driver was found to be under the influence, and CHP said they arrested the driver on felony DUI charges. Photos posted showed the car overturned with multiple points of damage to the body.

“Some people just don’t seem to get it. DON’T drink and drive,” CHP officials said in the post.