CHP: 1 killed, 1 injured after speeding truck crashes into pole in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a violent Sacramento County crash that left one person dead and another person injured.

The crash happened on Elverta Road, near Dominion Way, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The CHP said a white pickup truck going north on Elverta Road crashed head-on into a power pole at 70 to 90 mph.

“The truck drifted onto the right shoulder, at which point began to lose control of the truck. The truck then went back onto the roadway and skidded out of control into the pole,” CHP officer Oscar Pacheco told FOX40. “Obviously, in this situation, speed is a factor. We would like drivers to slow down, especially with inclement weather coming.”

Two people were in the truck, the CHP reported. One person died at the scene, and the second person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said, at this time, there are no indications that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and the primary cause appears to be speeding.

