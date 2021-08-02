CHP: 1 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way collision on I-5 in Arbuckle

ARBUCKLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed, and three other people were injured in a collision on Interstate 5 involving a wrong-way driver, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 in Arbuckle, Williams Area CHP said. Moments later, a collision occurred near Greenbay Road.

The CHP said a 76-year-old man from Washington was driving a Prius on the wrong side of I-5 at an unknown speed before colliding head-on with a Dodge minivan going 65 MPH.

A 74-year-old Washington woman riding in the Prius’ right front seat died, the CHP said. The Prius driver was taken to a hospital in Chico with major injuries.

The CHP said the 41-year-old woman driving the Dodge minivan had moderate injures, and her 40-year-old male passenger had major injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in Marysville.

The northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes while crews cleared the scene, the CHP said.

At this time, authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in causing the collision.