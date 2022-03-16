SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed early Wednesday morning when a big rig and a car crashed in rural San Joaquin County.

According to the CHP, a crash involving a sedan and a big rig was reported around 4:45 a.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Way, which is located just east of the town of Terminous.

One person in the sedan was killed, the CHP said. Their identity has not been reported.

The driver of the big rig sustained minor injuries.

A CHP official told FOX40 officials believe the big rig was hauling hazardous material, but it appears nothing was spilled in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.