CHP: 1 man killed, another injured in head-on crash on Hwy 99 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man died, and another suffered major injuries early Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Highway 99 just south of Nicolaus Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officials said, just before 2 a.m., a 60-year-old San Jacinta man was driving a 2017 Dodge 3500 south in a northbound lane of the highway at 55 mph before crashing head-on into a 24-year-old Chico man driving north in a 2010 Honda Accord.

CHP said the highway was very foggy at the time of the crash and both drivers had an estimated 75 feet of visibility.

Neither driver was able to avoid each other before the crash.

The 24-year-old driver died, and the 60-year-old driver suffered major injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Both directions of Highway 99 were closed for about four hours while the crash was being investigated.