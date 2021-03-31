CHP: 15 pounds of meth wrapped in lemon pepper seasoning found inside karaoke machines

The California Highway Patrol says a K-9 helped uncover over a dozen pounds of meth (Courtesy CHP)

(KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer and a K-9 found 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in lemon pepper seasoning during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The CHP says an officer pulled over a 2002 Audi A6 for speeding around 4:15 p.m.

When the officer interacted with the man and woman in the car, the CHP says he suspected the married couple was trafficking narcotics.

To help investigate, the CHP says K-9 Beny sniffed around the car and alerted his handler that he smelled narcotics.

CHP says the officer received written consent to search the Audi and eventually found 15 pounds of meth inside the speakers of three portable karaoke machines.

According to the CHP, the husband and wife were arrested.

