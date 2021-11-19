CHP: 2 arrested after car with children inside struck by gunfire in Lodi

Bullet holes in the side of the family’s car. (Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men have been arrested following a shooting on Sunday involving a car with a family inside.

A family traveling southbound on Cherokee Lane in Lodi crashed after their car had been hit by gunfire.

The driver, the father of two children inside the car, was shot in the attack. A passenger, the children’s mother, was injured in the crash.

Investigators believe the family was not the intended target of the attack.

The suspects fled the area following the shooting.

Twenty-one-year-old Jared Tavares, of Modesto, was arrested on Wednesday. The next day, 23-year-old Jaycob Coburn-Babcock, of Valley Springs, was also arrested.

Both suspects face charges relating to attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other felony charges.