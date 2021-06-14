CHP: 2 arrested after shining laser at plane in Roseville area

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested after the California Highway Patrol said they shined lasers at one of its airplanes Sunday night.

The airplane was flying above the Roseville area when it was struck by a laser several times, the CHP said.

An officer on the plane pointed the camera toward the bright light on the ground and called the Roseville Police Department.

While police officers were responding on the ground, a second person also began shining another laser at the airplane, CHP said.

Both people got into a vehicle and drove away, but were stopped and arrested by Roseville police officers.

CHP said there has been a “significant number” of similar incidents this year.

