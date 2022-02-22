CHP: 2 cars hit by gunfire on Hwy 99 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic was stopped on northbound Highway 99 Tuesday afternoon after two cars were struck by gunfire.

The California Highway Patrol told FOX40 the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway between 12th Avenue and Highway 50.

Officers said two vehicles with no connection were struck, but no one in either vehicle was hit by bullets.

CHP said one of the drivers was minorly injured after glass from one of the vehicles cut their face.

Highway 99 was closed for about 30-45 minutes while officers investigated the shooting.

No additional information was released about the victims or the shooter.

This story is developing.