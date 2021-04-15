CHP: 2 dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials have announced two people have died as a result of a vehicle collision in Yuba County.

According to officials, just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Samuel Hubbard was traveling westbound on Forty Mile Road in his Chevy 2500 when he came to a stop sign at the intersection of Plumas Arboga Road.

CHP officers say that after looking both ways and seeing no traffic, Hubbard pulled out into the intersection when he noticed a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound along Plumas Arboga Road towards him.

The driver of the Harley Davidson then applied his brakes and tried to veer left, but was unable to avoid Hubbard’s vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor at this time.