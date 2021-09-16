CHP: 2 Marysville women die after suspect evading officers drives on wrong side of highway

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said two people died Wednesday when they crashed into someone who was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 in Yuba County.

According to the CHP, they were asked by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office just after 2 p.m. to take over the pursuit of a stolen Ford pickup, which was happening at slow speeds.

By 2:16 p.m., the sheriff’s office alerted CHP the pickup was driving on the wrong side of Highway 65 near the Highway 70 split in Olivehurst. The driver then crashed with a Dodge Durango, which had two passengers.

The driver of the pickup got out of the Ford and tried to leave the scene, but he was arrested not long after. The CHP identified the suspect as 25-year-old Chase Hammonds of Los Molinos.

Both passengers of the Durango died after the crash, CHP said. They were identified as Deanna Francine Hernandez and Cary Theresa Ojeda of Marysville.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash. That driver did not suffer any injuries.

Hammonds was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was to be booked into jail following his release, CHP said.