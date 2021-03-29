CHP: 2 men killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 70 north of Yuba City

Two men died in a wrong-way crash on Highway 70. (Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were killed Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Highway 70 north of Yuba City.

Around 6:15 a.m., investigators say a 38-year-old Paradise man behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 was driving recklessly down southbound Highway 70, just south of Lower Honcut Road. The California Highway Patrol says the man was swerving in and out of lanes along the two-lane highway at erratic speeds.

As he approached Chandler Road, the man drove the wrong direction in the northbound lane and hit a Ford Explorer, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the crash caused the Explorer to veer off the road, overturn and catch fire.

The F-250 overturned in the roadway, striking a Lexus RX 350.

CHP officials say the Paradise man and the 31-year-old Yuba City man in the Explorer both died at the scene. Their identities have not been released by officials.

A man from San Jose was in the Lexus and walked away from the crash uninjured.

CHP investigators say they are still trying to determine if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.