GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 99 in Galt resulted in one death Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash involved a minivan and a flatbed big rig that was stopped in the righthand shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Simmerhorn Road.

The CHP said that one driver died because of the crash, but the agency did not mention which vehicle the driver was in.

CHP officials closed the far right lane temporarily due to the crash.

This is a developing story.