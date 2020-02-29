CHP: 2 women killed when car crashes into tree on Frenchtown Road

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver and her passenger died Friday afternoon in a crash along Frenchtown Road in Yuba County.

The California Highway Patrol says around 1:20 p.m., a Lexus was heading south on Frenchtown Road just south of Miracle Way when the driver sped into a curve.

She ended up crossing over into the northbound lane, which is when the CHP says she tried to correct the Lexus and lost control.

The car crashed into a tree, killing both women inside, according to officials.

The CHP identified the driver of the car as a 39-year-old Oroville woman and the passenger as a 22-year-old Forbestown woman. Their names have not been released.

Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash.