NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 2-year-old boy died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a home, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said officers responded to a 911 call at around 9 a.m. at an home on Still Road, west of Wolf Road, in south Nevada County.

While officers responded to the call of a child being hit by a vehicle, they were told that the 2-year-old was being transported to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital by family members, the CHP said.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered that the child died, according to the CHP.

The CHP said the vehicle hit the child at a private residence on Still Road. The collision is currently being investigated and officers are working to determine the sequence of events that led to the boy’s death, the CHP said.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor and no arrests have been made, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story.