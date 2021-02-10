CHP: 2-year-old falls out of moving car onto South Sacramento intersection

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 2-year-old boy fell out of a moving car onto a busy intersection Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

The boy was seated in the backseat of a car around 4:20 p.m. The CHP says his mother had not put him in a child safety seat or engaged the child-proof locks, and instead used a regular seatbelt.

As she made a left turn from Mack Road to Stockton Boulevard, the woman saw the right rear door of her car was open and heard cars honking at her.

She then stopped in the middle of the street and saw her son lying in the middle of the busy intersection, the CHP said.

A CHP officer helped stop traffic and called for an ambulance.

There were no “obvious injuries” to the child, who was taken to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution.

“As a reminder to everyone, it is California state law that all children SHALL be properly restrained in a child safety seat, booster seat, or other restraint system in the back seat until child is eight years old OR 4’9” in height. California law also states that children under two years of age SHALL ride rear-facing,” the CHP wrote in their release.

Child endangerment charges will be recommended to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the CHP said.