CHP: 20-year-old, 17-year-old die after crashing into tree in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died Tuesday after crashing into a tree in Olivehurst.

According to the CHP, a Honda Prelude was headed northbound on Highway 70 near Olivehurst Avenue around noon when it got near an SUV that was going 55 mph.

Officers are not sure how fast the Honda was driving, but they say it veered off the road when it got close to the SUV.

As it veered off the road, the Honda struck the SUV and turned back onto the road. The CHP says the driver of the Honda then lost control.

The Honda struck a tree after veering onto the shoulder again, killing both the 20-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.